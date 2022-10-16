Search

16 Oct 2022

D-Day for Waterford in FAI Cup semi-final

"There is going to be a big crowd, it is going to be a great occasion so hopefully we can rise to it." - Blues boss, Danny Searle

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

16 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

It is D-Day for the Blues as they host Shelbourne at the RSC in the FAI Cup semi-final this evening - Kick-off is at 4.45pm.

Waterford FC, who have won their last five fixtures, defeated reigning cup champions St Patrick's Athletic, Leinster Senior League side Malahide United and 12-time FAI cup winners Dundalk to book a place in today's semi-final against Damien Duff's Shelbourne outfit.

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson wins September Player of the Month award

Shels, who sit in seventh place on the Premier Division table, defeated Bray Wanderers, Bonagee United and Bohemians on their route to the last four.

Derry City welcome Treaty United in today's other FAI Cup semi-final.

Ahead of the game, while speaking to Waterford FC, Blues boss Danny Searle said: "We have tried to treat it like a normal week, it is another big game - we are fortunate that every game from now until the end of the season is a big game.

"It is a nice game to be preparing for on Sunday. We back ourselves and we are looking forward to it, there is excitement so bring it on.

"There is going to be a big crowd, it is going to be a great occasion so hopefully we can rise to it."

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 17

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 8

Shane Griffin - 7

Wassim Aouachria - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 2

Richard Taylor - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 4.45pm at the RSC on Sunday, October 16. The game will also be live on RTÉ2 from 4.30pm.

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 2/1

Draw 23/10

Shelbourne 11/10

News

