Irish animation studio announces 'gritty' new adult series 'Savage Town'

Continuing to build its content pipeline, Kilkenny-based Lighthouse Studios has announced its first original series, Savage Town.

The adult 2D animated crime drama is based on the graphic novel co-authored by renowned Marvel comic book artist Declan Shalvey (Injection, All Star Batman, MoonKnight) and Philip Barrett (Matter, Where’s Larry?) with Eisner Award-winning colorist Jordie Bellaire (Injection, Pretty Deadly).

Marcus Fleming, IFTA award-winner for Dominion Creek and IFTA award-nominee for The Running Mate, will serve as Head Writer for the series. The announcement was made by Lighthouse Studio’s Managing Director, Claire Finn.

Savage Town is loosely based on real events that took place in Ireland at the turn of the 21st century during one of the most pivotal points in the country’s history, a period of economic growth that transformed it from one of Western Europe's poorer countries into one of its wealthiest.

In this period, known as the Celtic Tiger, ordinary people suddenly had cash to spare, and with cash came opportunity. Savage Town follows one local gangster who sees an opportunity to make a major play to control the city but finds himself trapped between two rival gangs with the same intention.

“With Savage Town, Declan, Philip and Jordie have created a compelling story that touches on societal themes that are relevant today the world over, including what happens to those that get left behind, the struggles of the working class, discrimination and gang violence,” commented Finn.

“The graphic novel gives us a gritty backdrop to further develop the story and delve into the plot lines to create a binge-worthy adult animated series that will resonate with audiences around the globe.”

“Savage Town is an homage to a significant period in Ireland’s history. With rich characters and core storyline set amidst chaos and cultural change, I am thrilled to play an integral role in translating Declan’s artistic vision for the screen,” said Fleming.

“Savage Town is an Irish crime story, but one that is recognised the world over as developing countries adapt to periods of economic boom, and people rush to take advantage of new found prosperity and opportunity,” added Shalvey.

“Because of the history and sensitivity to this period, it was very important that we collaborated with an Irish studio that understands the local importance of the story, but has the creativity and capabilities to adapt it for audiences around the world. Lighthouse Studios and Marcus Fleming bring the vision we were looking for to further expand upon the world we created in Savage Town.”

Marcus Fleming, a veteran award-winning writer, began his career as an animation artist, which led him to film and television screenwriting and development . Fleming wrote the series Dominion Creek for TG4 and Netflix UK, which follows the adventures of the Connolly Brothers, three Irish emigrants who travel from Montana to the Yukon during the Klondike gold rush of the 1890's in the hope of striking it rich. The series won many awards, including an IFTA and ZEBBIE for Fleming for Best Drama Writer. He was also nominated for an IFTA award for the political drama, The Running Mate. Additional series credits include Smother, Jack Taylor and Red Rock. Fleming is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Lighthouse Studios was formed in 2017 as a joint venture between two widely acclaimed animation studios, Canada’s Mercury Filmworks and Ireland's Cartoon Saloon. Most recently, the studio produced El Deafo for Apple TV+, which premiered on January 7, 2022, winning the highest honor awards such as The Humanitas Award and Prix Jeunesse – special sound, and has created high end 2D animation for a slate of titles, including Little Ellen for Warner Bros. Animation, which debuted on HBOMax in September 2021; The upcoming Bob’s Burgers Movie with partners Mercury Filmworks for Bento Box Entertainment and The Cuphead Show for Netflix; as well as Amazon’s Bug Diaries and Emmy-Award nominated series, Give A Mouse A Cookie. The Kilkenny based Irish studio is also currently developing original content for global distribution.