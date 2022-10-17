WATERFORD WEATHER: Strong winds today (Oct 17) with cold night ahead

It will be windy this morning (October 17) with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, strongest along Atlantic coastal counties.
Winds will slowly ease throughout today, with scattered showers becoming confined to Connacht and Ulster through the morning. It will become mainly dry elsewhere with good spells of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
A mainly dry night can be expected turning cold in long clear spells with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees generally.
Mist and fog patches will form in light southeasterly or variable breezes.
Milder in parts of the south and southwest with cloudier conditions developing along with freshening winds.
Patchy light rain or drizzle will arrive in the southwest towards morning.
