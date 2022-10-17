Search

17 Oct 2022

Two Waterford city streets to partially close for 11 days to facilitate road works

17 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Road resurfacing works will commence on two Waterford city streets from today (October 17) for eleven days. 

The works on Parnell Street and Manor Street began at 7am and will continue Monday to Friday until Oct 28, with the streets opening to traffic each evening from 7pm and fully at weekends. 

Traffic coming into the City from Cork Rd will be diverted right onto the R675 Tramore Rd, left onto the R709 Inner Ring Road to the Folly Roundabout, left towards the R708 Ballytruckle Rd. Follow the R708 along South Parade and Catherine Street and turn right onto the R680 The Mall. 

Traffic coming out of the City from the R680 The Mall will continue onto Parnell Street and turn left onto the R680 Johnstown to R708 Ballytruckle Rd, right onto the R709 Inner Ring Road to Tramore Road Roundabout. Traffic can turn right towards the City centre onto the R680. 

Between October 24 and October 28, traffic coming out of the City from the R680 The Mall will turn left onto the R708 Catherine Street. Traffic will follow the R708 Ballytruckle Road right onto the R709 Inner Ring Rd to Tramore Road Roundabout. 

Traffic can turn right towards the City centre onto the R680. 

Local access will be maintained onto The Manor and Parnell Street for the duration of the road closures. 

Some bus routes will be impacted by the diversions and full details will be available on the Bus Éireann website. 

