Waterford Gardaí seek owners of two 'distinctive' stolen bikes

Waterford Gardaí are seeking the owners of two stolen bicycles.
The bikes - a child's green Niteo XT bike and an adult lady's purple Ryedale bike - were recovered yesterday (Monday October 17) by the Crime Unit at Waterford Garda Station.
In a statement published on social media, Gardaí stated: "The bikes are very distinctive and we would like to return them to the owners."
If you recognise the bicycles, please contact Waterford Crime Unit on 051 305300.
