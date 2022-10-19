WATERFORD WEATHER: Thundery rain and strong winds expected today (October 19)

Dry brighter conditions in the south today (October 19) will extend to all parts for a time today before further bands of heavy or thundery rain move up across the country from the south through the late afternoon and evening.
Very breezy and blustery with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds.
Highs of 11 to 16 degrees.
Tonight, drier conditions with clear spells and isolated showers will push into the south early, extending to all areas later.
Fresh to strong southeasterly winds will moderate overnight, remaining milder though with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
