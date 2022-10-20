WATERFORD WEATHER: Misty and mild with scattered showers

There will be a few showers today (October 20) with plenty of dry weather overall.
Some bright or sunny spells will develop and it will be mild for October with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.
Mist will affect some southern and eastern coasts and hills in moderate southeast breezes, strengthening in the southwest later in the day.
Persistent rain will develop in the southwest later this evening.
Tonight rain will spread across Munster early tonight, extending to most of the country overnight.
A few thundery downpours are possible in southern coastal counties. There will be areas of mist and drizzle on some hills and coasts.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with fresh and gusty east or southeast winds.
