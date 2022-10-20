Seamus Power at CJ Cup: Tee time and odds

Waterford golfer Seamus Power will contest this week's CJ Cup at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford golfer Seamus Power will contest this week's CJ Cup at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.
The world number 46 will tee off at 5.13pm in today's opening round alongside K.H. Lee and Sebastián Muñoz.
The tournament favourite is defending champion and fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy while Power is 80/1 to win the competition.
The CJ Cup will be live on Sky Sports on Thursday and throughout the weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.