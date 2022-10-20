Insurer urges Waterford households to be on guard against Halloween horrors

Malicious damage insurance claims tend to jump around Halloween and Bonfire Night, an insurer is warning.

According to Aviva’s home claims data covering the past five years, malicious damage claims increased by 21% during the months of October and November, compared with the monthly average.

Home theft claims were also found to rise by 23% during the same months, with thieves taking advantage of the darker evenings.

Claims around Halloween include broken doors, smashed windows and damage caused by people throwing fireworks. Customers sometimes refer to trick or treaters when reporting their claims, the insurer said.

Previous Aviva research has also indicated that fire claims can spike around Bonfire Night on November 5.

Waseem Malik, Aviva chief claims officer, said: “Halloween provides something of a perfect storm for would-be troublemakers – which could mean an increase in certain types of claim.

“As well as the trick or treat antics of October 31, the clocks go back on the last Saturday of the month. This means night will fall an hour earlier around Halloween, which creates an opportunity for people to go about their business under the cover of darkness.

“Thankfully most of these claims are relatively low in value and easy to put right, but they can be distressing for customers, and it goes without saying that claims involving fire can be devastating.

“We’d urge residents and business owners to be on their guard at this time of year and report any significant acts of vandalism to the police, as well as their insurance provider.”

Here are some tips from Aviva for households to protect their possessions:

– 1. Many thefts are opportunistic, so people can reduce the risk simply by locking up. The ONS Crime Survey shows nearly a quarter (24%) of domestic burglaries with entry occurred when a door was unlocked, while 8% happened when a window was either open or could be pushed open.

– 2. Make it clear if you are not celebrating Halloween. Many trick or treaters will only visit homes which have pumpkins or decorations outside.

– 3. Shut blinds and curtains. Burglars are more likely to target a home if they know it contains valuables. Consider shutting curtains and blinds to keep your possessions hidden from prying eyes. It you have made expensive purchases, do not advertise the fact by leaving packaging outside.

– 4. Avoid leaving items outside the home that vandals could use to make mischief.

– 5. The most commonly stolen items include wallets, cash and cards, jewellery, computer equipment and other technology, so try to find a good hiding place when these are not in use.

– 6. Keep sheds and garages locked. Outbuildings often contain tools which criminals can use to gain entry to homes.

– 7. Keep bicycles secure. Some insurance policies may specify that bicycles are only covered if they are locked away or secured to a fixed point when not in use.

– 8. Be a good neighbour – and ask them to do the same for you. If you are going away, ask a trusted neighbour, friend or family member to keep an eye on your property. Do not leave keys under a mat or plant pot where anyone could find it.

– 9. Keep gates bolted or locked to avoid Halloween horrors.

– 10. Do not leave keys and valuables near the front or back door. Thieves can use coat hangers and fishing rods to hook them.