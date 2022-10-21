WATERFORD WEATHER: Blustery with widespread showers today (Oct 21)

Weather will be blustery today (October 21) with widespread showers and some longer spells of rain at times.
Some heavy downpours are likely, especially in southern parts, but dry interludes will occur too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty east to southeast winds veering southerly.
Tonight showers or longer spells of rain will continue in the north and northwest overnight. It will turn drier further south with clear spells developing.
Lowest temperatures generally of 7 to 11 degrees, milder in parts of the west in moderate or fresh southerly winds.
