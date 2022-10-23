Search

23 Oct 2022

Waterford people can now use new online facility to register births and deaths

Waterford people can now use new online facility to register births and deaths

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

A new online facility to book appointments for the registration of births and deaths is now in place.

The HSE Civil Registration Service registers all births, deaths and marriages in Ireland (and carries out civil marriage registrations). There are 11 full and part-time Civil Registration Service offices across the South East.

The new system (similar to booking online for vaccination appointments) is available per www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/find-a-civil-registration- service/

Online booking will enable members of the public across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to book a birth or death registration appointments online for a date and time that they choose at Civil Registration offices in Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Carlow, Clonmel, Dungarvan, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny, New Ross, Tipperary Town, Waterford and Wexford.

Registration of Births

For information on the registration of births, see www2.hse.ie/services/ births-deaths-and-marriages/register/birth/

The new online appointment system will enable parents to book a birth registration appointment online for a date and time that they choose.

Whereas Civil Registration Offices will continue to operate as normal (including for registration of marriages and as regards availability by phone for enquiry), the online appointment process will make it quicker and easier for parents to organise their registration appointment at a time and date that works for them. Appointments can also be easily cancelled with the click of a button.

Registration of Deaths

For information on the registration of deaths, see www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/register/death/

 The new online appointment system will enable anyone who needs to register a death to arrange an appointment online for a date and time that they choose.

Civil Registration Offices continue to operate normal opening times but the online appointment process will make it quicker and easier to organise death registration appointments at a time and date that works for the person requiring the service. Appointments can also be easily cancelled with the click of a button.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media