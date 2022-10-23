WATCH: Seal rescued on popular Waterford beach

A seal pup was recently rescued on Tramore beach in County Waterford. Footage By: Tramore Eco Group
A seal pup was recently rescued on Tramore beach in County Waterford.
The seal had made its way onto the beach but was saved thanks to the help from people involved with Seal Rescue Ireland, FreedomScoil Surfála and Tramore Eco Group.
Watch Below:
Thanks to everyone who helped this afternoon in the rescue of this seal pup on Tramore Beach, Nicola from @seal_rescue did a great job. Billy from @freedom_surf Ann of @TramoreEcoGroup and the young family who remained with the pup to keep dogs away @WaterfordCounci @NatureRTE pic.twitter.com/KJlHvSlSlg— Tramore Eco Group (@TramoreEcoGroup) October 13, 2022
