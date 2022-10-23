Traffic disruptions expected on Waterford road for two weeks

A stop and go traffic management system will be in place on a Waterford road for over two weeks.
That's according to Waterford City and County Council, which published a notice about expected traffic disruptions at the N25 at Pike Hill between Dungarvan and Lemybrien.
The system will be in effect from October 26 to November 11 to facilitate road works.
People are urged to drive carefully and to expect delays.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.