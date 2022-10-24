Waterford FC to take on Treaty United in playoffs

Danny Searle's side travel to Treaty United on Wednesday, October 26 before they host them in Waterford on Saturday, October 29. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC will play Treaty United in the First Division playoff semi-final this week.
The Blues defeated Athlone Town 4-2 at the RSC last Friday to confirm that they will come up against the Limerick outfit in a two-legged tie.
Danny Searle's side travel to Treaty United on Wednesday, October 26 before they host them in Waterford on Saturday, October 29.
Galway United and Longford Town contest the other playoff semi-final.
