An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar visits Waterford

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins welcomed his party leader, An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD to Waterford on Friday last, October 21, for a day-long visit across the county. The packed schedule included meetings with the Waterford City and Dungarvan/West Waterford Chamber of Commerce, a visit to an affordable Housing development at Kilbarry, a community engagement in Dunhill Eco Park, the opening of the refurbished Causeway Tennis Club in Dungarvan and engagements with Fine Gael councillors and members.

Senator Cummins said “there is no substitute for having the party leader on the ground within the constituency. Visits like this are invaluable as it allows us to engage with hundreds of people on the issues that are most important to them, be they individual, community or business related. It also makes it easier for me to make a stronger case for certain resourcing and investment when it is being raised by individuals and groups on the ground. Overall, it was an excellent day and I want to thank all the various organisations who worked with us to ensure the visit was a success”.

The visit by the Fine Gael party leader now means that every Fine Gael Minister, both Senior and Junior has visited the Waterford constituency at least once in the past two years, with more visits and funding for projects assured. Speaking to members at a packed event in Crews, Minister Varadkar said "Waterford is an important county for Fine Gael and it is a constituency where we want to make a gain at the next election. We have in John Cummins a really good Senator, someone who is making a big difference and understands the issues, specifically in relation to the south-east of our country and on housing as our party spokesperson in the Seanad."

The Tánaiste was due to perform an official opening of Senator Cummins constituency office at 9 Saint Mary’s Street, Dungarvan which opened in recent months, but this did not proceed out of a mark of respect to the reposing of the late Anthony Rochford which was taking place at Drohan’s Funeral Home. The office is however open everyday 9:30-1pm and by appointment for anyone who needs assistance with any issue or query.

Referring to the constituency office, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “In opening this office in Dungarvan, to complement John’s existing office in the City, we are making a statement of intent that the party is committed to serving the people of Mid and West Waterford and winning a seat at the next election.”

Senator Cummins concluded by saying “Given that the Tánaiste had spent Wednesday and Thursday in London and Brussels, he was very generous with his time on Friday, leaving for Dublin at 10pm. It was certainly a very busy day but one which was really worthwhile. The level of engagement throughout the day was excellent and the Tánaiste was very complimentary of all the groups he met along the way. I look forward to welcoming Minister Heather Humphrey’s to Waterford in a few weeks’ time to open a number of projects which she has funded throughout the constituency.”