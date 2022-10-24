Stop/go traffic system in place on Waterford road

A traffic management system will be in operation on a Waterford road until tomorrow.
According to Waterford County Council, a stop/go system is in place along the R675 at Clonea Lower to facilitate road drainage works.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution during the period of works.
