IN PICTURES: Parade marks arrival of first Gardaí to Waterford 100 years ago

A re-enactment march has marked the arrival of the first Gardaí to Waterford 100 years ago.
The march was re-enacted by the current station party, retired members, the ceremonial unit and members from the Garda Band.
Led by Assistant Commissioner Cleary, Chief Superintendent Dunne and Superintendents Leacy, Longeran, Fogarty and Farrell, the parade commemorated the 3 sergeants and 28 Gardaí who arrived in Waterford on 14th October 1922.
They marched from Plunket Train Station to the location of the very first Garda Station on Lady Lane where a Civic Trust Blue Plaque was unveiled by the City and County Mayor John O'Leary.
Following the unveiling, a presentation event was held at the Large Room City Hall where commemorative medals, coins and certificates were presented to serving members, retired members, Garda Staff.
Photos: Garda Facebook page
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.