WATERFORD WEATHER: Blustery with a chance of isolated thunderstorms

Today (October 26) will be blustery with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
South to southwest winds will be fresh to strong, very strong and along west and northwest coasts. Wave overtopping is possible along Atlantic coasts. There will be good sunny spells through the day as well.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Winds will ease for a time this evening with showers becoming isolated.
Tonight will start dry with clear spells but cloudier conditions will extend from the south with showery outbreaks of rain following. The rain will be heaviest in the south. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
Southerly winds will be strong at times along exposed coasts.
