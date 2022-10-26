The Blues travel to Treaty United tonight for first leg of the playoffs

PREVIEW

The First Division playoffs are upon us and Waterford FC will be gearing up to take on Treaty United on this evening at the Market's Field (KO - 7.45pm).

The Blues will go into battle with the Limerick outfit over two legs to see who can claim a spot in the First Division playoff final.

The reverse leg will be played this Saturday at the RSC (KO - 7.45pm).

Waterford FC chairman Andy Pilley has confirmed that season ticket holders will be offered a free ticket for Saturday’s play-off match as a gesture of thanks.



Get all the details:

Ahead of the game, Blues boss Danny Searle told Waterford's club website: “We’re looking forward to the game and we can’t wait for it to come around. The players are ready to get going and we look forward to kick off.

“We’ve done so well as a team and club to finish second and come into the game in good form, but in cup-style knockouts like the playoffs we need to make sure we perform on the day when form can go out the window a little.

“We’ve seen the support we’ve got over the past few months and we know there’ll be a big crowd travelling on Wednesday and the players want to give those fans something to shout about in Markets Field before bringing the tie back to the RSC on Saturday.”

Longford Town and Galway United contest the other playoff sem-final with Longford hosting the first fixture on Wednesday.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 18

Louis Britton - 10

Wassim Aouachria - 9

Junior Quitirna - 9

Shane Griffin - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 2

Richard Taylor - 1

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Market's Field on Wednesday, October 26. The game will also be live on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

7 Oct 2022 - Waterford FC 3-0 Treaty United

MATCH ODDS

Treaty United 10/3

Draw 13/5

Waterford FC 7/10