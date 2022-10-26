Search

26 Oct 2022

The Blues travel to Treaty United tonight for first leg of the playoffs

The Blues travel to Treaty United tonight for first leg of the playoffs

Danny Searle's side travel to Treaty United on Wednesday, October 26 before they host them in Waterford on Saturday, October 29. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

26 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

The First Division playoffs are upon us and Waterford FC will be gearing up to take on Treaty United on this evening at the Market's Field (KO - 7.45pm).

The Blues will go into battle with the Limerick outfit over two legs to see who can claim a spot in the First Division playoff final.

The reverse leg will be played this Saturday at the RSC (KO - 7.45pm).

Ahead of the game, Blues boss Danny Searle told Waterford's club website: “We’re looking forward to the game and we can’t wait for it to come around. The players are ready to get going and we look forward to kick off.

“We’ve done so well as a team and club to finish second and come into the game in good form, but in cup-style knockouts like the playoffs we need to make sure we perform on the day when form can go out the window a little.

“We’ve seen the support we’ve got over the past few months and we know there’ll be a big crowd travelling on Wednesday and the players want to give those fans something to shout about in Markets Field before bringing the tie back to the RSC on Saturday.”

Longford Town and Galway United contest the other playoff sem-final with Longford hosting the first fixture on Wednesday.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 18

Louis Britton - 10

Wassim Aouachria - 9

Junior Quitirna - 9

Shane Griffin - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 2

Richard Taylor - 1

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Market's Field on Wednesday, October 26. The game will also be live on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

7 Oct 2022 - Waterford FC 3-0 Treaty United

MATCH ODDS

Treaty United 10/3

Draw 13/5

Waterford FC 7/10

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media