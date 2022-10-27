Search

27 Oct 2022

Waterford in pole position to qualify for playoff final following fine performance in Limerick

Waterford in pole position to qualify for playoff final following fine performance in Limerick

Phoenix Patterson of Waterford celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

27 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

On Wednesday night, Waterford FC claimed a 4-1 victory over Treaty United in the first leg of the playoffs at the Market's Field.

The emphatic win sees the Blues in prime position to qualify for the First Division playoff final as long as they can finish the job in the second leg at the RSC on Saturday.

Top goalscorer Phoenix Patterson was the main man yet again for Waterford as he netted twice in the first half before Junior Quitirna and an own goal sealed an away leg triumph.

Meanwhile, Longford Town and Galway United played out a 2-2 draw in the other playoff semi-final at Bishopsgate with their second leg to be played on Sunday.

Get down to the RSC on Saturday evening (KO - 7.45pm) to support Danny Searle's side who are targeting promotion back to the Premier Division.

