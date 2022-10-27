Search

27 Oct 2022

ALERT: Heavy rainfall tonight (Oct 27) may result in flooding across Waterford

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

27 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

A heavy rainfall warning may result in flooding across areas of Waterford. 

That's according to Met Éireann, which released a Status Yellow warning today (Thursday October 27) for the Leinster region as well as Waterford, Cavan, Monaghan and Tipperary. 

It is in effect from 11pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning (Friday October 28). 

A Small Craft warning is also in effect for coasts across Ireland until 7pm on Saturday October 29, with south or southeast winds reaching force 6 or higher at times on all Irish coasts. 

