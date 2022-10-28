Details of Waterford road closures due to heavy overnight rain released

Heavy overnight rain has caused a number of roads in Waterford to be closed.
Waterford County Council has confirmed that due to last night's Level Orange Rain Fall warning, significant flooding has occurred in some parts of Waterford County.
Motorists should exercise caution and expect delays where road closures are in place.
The following roads are closed:
N72 - closed from Rockfield Junction to Cappagh
Military Road (N72) - closed from Ballyneety Cross to Master McGrath Monument
Road to Clashmore at Whitechurch is closed
Significant flooding on the Clonmel Road at Kilmanahan – road closed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.