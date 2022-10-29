WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells and heavy scattered showers today (Oct 29)

Today (October 29) will be blustery and wet with showery rain in the south spreading to most areas.
According to Met Éireann, rain will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon and evening, some of which will be heavy and thundery.
Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees.
