New Waterford community and cultural hub due to be completed next year

Waterford City and County Council has commenced works on the creation of a new community and cultural hub in the heart of Waterford Cultural Quarter.

With funding of €651,654 awarded through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), the repurposing of 16-18 Barker Place on O’Connell Street, will result in a creative multi-purpose venue for community and educational use.

It is expected that the development will vastly contribute to the overall vibrancy of the city and its Cultural Quarter.

The building is earmarked to provide local facilities and a venue for migrant services, adult education, community and performance facility, and foster entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation and employment for communities living and working in Waterford.

Works are currently underway with renovations due to be completed in Spring 2023.

Katherine Collins, Waterford Cultural Quarter Project Manager commented, “The importance of this facility in Waterford Cultural Quarter cannot be overstated.

“The Community and Cultural Hub will be used by residents, creatives, educators, and students of the O’Connell Street area, as well as the people of Waterford City and County as a space to get information and support, to meet up in groups and to learn and explore creative skills.

“Celebrating the different cultures present in our region will be a large focus of the Hub and we look forward to welcoming the community in the coming months.”

Waterford Cultural Quarter is a culture-led urban regeneration project based in the O’Connell Street area of Waterford city. Its vision is to deliver inclusive and sustainable innovation and growth for the cultural and creative sectors and has six priorities including developing excellent buildings and public realm as well as supporting collaboration and place-making.

This is the first of 22 City Centre regeneration projects that has been awarded funding under the URDF, with total funding for the regeneration projects coming to almost €28 million.

Work on the remaining projects are progressing and are at various stages through site assembly, survey work and preparation of planning applications.