Waterford Garda Tina Desmond returns home after European Boxing Championship success

PIC: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook.
Dungarvan Garda Tina Desmond was welcomed back to Waterford earlier this week following her second-place finish at the European Boxing Championship in Montenegro recently.
The silver medalist was presented with flowers and a cake by her work colleagues following her fantastic achievement.
See below:
