Almost 100 houses to be constructed in Waterford as planning permission granted

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 98 homes in Waterford.
Waterford City and County Council made the decision this week (October 18) for the development at the Outer Ringroad, Williamstown.
The development will consist of 8 four bedroom semi-detach Type A dwellings, 16 four bedroom semi-detach Type B dwellings, 50 three bedroom semi-detached Type C dwellings, and 24 three bedroom semi-detach Type J dwellings.
It will also include site landscaping, public open space, boundary treatments, provision of foul and surface water connections, lighting and all associated site works.
Permission was granted based on 24 conditions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.