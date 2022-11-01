Important week ahead for Waterford in playoffs

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC take on Galway United in the First Division playoff final this Friday.
The Blues confirmed their spot in the final following a 3-3 draw with Treaty United at the RSC on Saturday (7-4 on aggregate).
Tunmise Sobowale, Wassim Aouachria and Phoenix Patterson scored for Danny Searle's side after suffering an early scare when the Limerick outfit made it 3-1 in the first half.
Waterford now look forward to a tough encounter against Galway United at the Market's Field, Limerick, on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) October 31, 2022
Tickets are now on sale ahead of Friday's First Division Play Off Final with the Blues facing Galway United in the Markets Field.
Full details https://t.co/90Rex7ebrq#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/TXU4ZHkf2D
Tickets for the playoff final can be purchased HERE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.