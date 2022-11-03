Search

03 Nov 2022

Nine men's sheds in Waterford receive grants to help with running costs

03 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Nine men's sheds across Waterford have received grants to assist with running costs.

The news comes as Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (November 2) announced a total of €800,000 in funding to support men's sheds across Ireland. 

Waterford sheds set to receive grants of €2,000 each include Waterford Estuary Men's Shed, Portlaw Men's Shed, Deise Men's Shed, Waterford Men's Shed, Kilbarry Men's Shed, Dungarvan Men's Shed, Lismore Men's Shed, New Community Men's Shed, and Shedworx Men's Shed. 

According to Fine Gael Senator for Waterford, John Cummins, men's sheds provide "an absolutely invaluable service in communities across Waterford". 

He said, "I have been approached by some representatives from the various local Sheds in recent months and I know this support grant to assist with running costs and small improvement works will be much welcomed by all who use them.

"Men’s Sheds, help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise, as
we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important.” 

Over 400 men's sheds across Ireland will benefit from the funding announced today. 

Senator Cummins concluded: "This announcement by Minister Humphries today, builds on the €100,000 recently set aside for Women’s Sheds, which will also see grants of €2,000 provided. I know from a recent engagement with representatives in Leinster House, that the number of Women’s Sheds being set up across the country is on the rise – and that’s a fantastic development.” 

