Almost 3% of Ukrainian refugees attending school enrolled in Waterford - Dept of Education

Almost 3% of Ukrainian refugees attending school are enrolled at Waterford schools, according to the Department of Education.

According to monthly figures released by the Department, 12,544 Ukrainian pupils are enrolled in Irish schools as of November 2022, with 351 students enrolled in Waterford schools.

Two hundred and twenty one Ukrainian students in Waterford are in primary education with 130 enrolled in post-primary.

Over 15% of Ukrainian refugees are enrolled in Dublin schools (1,900 pupils), with 1,253 students in Cork, 1,222 in Kerry and 810 in Galway.

Counties with the lowest population of Ukrainian students includes Carlow (145), Monaghan (50 pupils), Longford (102 pupils), and Offaly (123 pupils).

Over 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the beginning of the Russian war.

Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into schools.

The teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

They ensure that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents on accessing school places is available here in both Ukrainian and Russian languages.