MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Galway United (Playoffs)

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle / Galway United manager John Caulfield. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC take on Galway United in the First Division playoff final on Friday.
The Blues confirmed their spot in the final following a 3-3 draw with Treaty United at the RSC last Saturday (7-4 on aggregate), while United overcame Longford Town 5-2 on aggregate in their two-legged semi-final encounter.
Tunmise Sobowale, Wassim Aouachria and Phoenix Patterson scored for Danny Searle's side after suffering an early scare when the Limerick outfit made it 3-1 in the first half.
Waterford now look forward to a difficult contest against Galway United at the Market's Field, Limerick, tomorrow - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
The winner of the game will face UCD in a Premier Division promotion/relegation decider.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 21
Wassim Aouachria - 10
Junior Quitirna - 10
Louis Britton - 10
Shane Griffin - 7
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 4
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Raúl Uche - 2
Richard Taylor - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Market's Field on Friday, November 4. The game will also be live on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
12 Aug 2022 - Waterford FC 2-1 Galway United
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 13/10
Draw 12/5
Galway United 13/8
