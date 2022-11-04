'Need to be on it from the first whistle' - Waterford set sights on tonight's playoff final

PREVIEW

Waterford FC take on Galway United in the First Division playoff final tonight.

The Blues confirmed their spot in the final following a 3-3 draw with Treaty United at the RSC last Saturday (7-4 on aggregate), while United overcame Longford Town 5-2 on aggregate in their two-legged semi-final encounter.

Tunmise Sobowale, Wassim Aouachria and Phoenix Patterson scored for Danny Searle's side after suffering an early scare when the Limerick outfit made it 3-1 in the first half.

Waterford now look forward to a difficult contest against Galway United at the Market's Field, Limerick, this evening - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The winner of the game will face UCD in a Premier Division promotion/relegation decider.

Ahead of the game, Blues boss Searle told Waterford's club website: “This is basically cup football. Form goes out the window and the team who turns up more often than not will progress. We need to be on it from the first whistle like we were last week against Treaty United and really get our fans behind us again like we know they will be.

“John Caulfield's Galway side had the upper hand over the league games and they’ll be more than up for this game. They’re always organised, are a big physical team and look to get forward.

“That said, we’re focussed on ourselves. We can control what we do on and off the ball and that’s what we’ve looked at coming into the game. We can’t control external factors but we know we are a good side and can put it up to any team on their day.”



2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 21

Wassim Aouachria - 10

Junior Quitirna - 10

Louis Britton - 10

Shane Griffin - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 4

Darragh Power - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 2

Richard Taylor - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Market's Field on Friday, November 4. The game will also be live on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

12 Aug 2022 - Waterford FC 2-1 Galway United

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 13/10

Draw 12/5

Galway United 13/8