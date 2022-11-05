Planning permission sought for significant extension at Waterford Retail Park

Planning permission is being sought for a significant extension at Waterford Retail Park.

Waterford City and County Council received the planning application from Monaco Properties Ltd. in November 2022 for the existing retail park development in Butlerstown North.

If granted, works will consist of an extension comprising 5 retail warehouse units ranging from 800sqm to 2050sqm including an outdoor garden centre, a specialist sports and leisure retail unit for sale and display of a range of bulky and non-bulky sporting, recreation and leisure related products and ancillary goods including an outdoor display/exhibition area.

A standalone 3 storey building will also be built, if permission is granted, to accommodate office and/or medical related uses with all associated ancillary accommodation.

Access will be from the existing Waterford Retail Park access on the Outer Ring Road through the existing car park and permission is also sought to extend and complete the existing car park to provide an additional 123 parking spaces and 2 motorcycle spaces (resulting in 997 spaces in total for the Waterford Retail Park development).

Permission is also sought for all associated site and development works including service road, service yards, hard and soft landscaping totem sign and building mounted signage, PV solar panels ESB substation and bicycle parking facilities for staff and customers.

Ten year permission is sought to facilitate the phasing of development.

A decision is expected in January 2023.