Waterford council announces road closures to facilitate Winterval 2022 festival

Waterford City and County Council has announced road closures to facilitate the Winterval 2022 Christmas festival.
According to the council, Arundel Square (L5532 from its junction with Peter Street to Conduit Lane) will be closed from 11pm on Monday November 7, 2022, until 11pm on Sunday January 8, 2023.
The Bus Stop and Taxi Rank on Peter Street will reportedly operate as normal.
From 11am Monday November 14 until 11pm Friday December 30, Michael Street North (L1527 from its junction with Lady Lane and Patrick Street) will be closed for the Winterval Santa Installation.
On Friday November 18 from 2pm until 7pm, Barronstrand Street (L91092), Broad Street (L91092), and Great Georges Street (L90352) will close for the arrival of Santa Claus and the switching on of the Christmas Lights.
Peter Street (L5531), Patrick Street (L1525 from its junction with Mayors Walk), and Bakehouse Lane (L5530) will also close from 3.30pm until 6pm on the same day.
Note: Between 4pm and 4.30pm, there may be significant delays outbound on The Quay and through traffic should divert via Ashe Road.
From 10pm on Sunday November 13 2022 to 10pm on Sunday January 8 2023, O'COnnell Street (L1502 from its junction with Hanover Street to Sargents Lane) and Great Georges Street (L90352 from its junction with John Roberts Square) will be closed for the Christmas market.
On the following times and dates, the area known as John Roberts Square (consisting of the roads listed below) will be closed to facilitate the Winterval Festival:
On Wednesday December 21 2022 from 4pm until 11pm the following public car park and roads shall close to facilitate a public outdoor Winterval Solstice Event:
Each Saturday from Saturday November 19 2022 until Friday December 16 2022, the area known as Applemarket will be the host of the Santa’s Elves Christmas letter collection Winterval Event and other Christmas events.
Residential and Emergency Access to Spring Garden Alley will be unaffected.
The usual road closures for the Applemarket will apply.
Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused
