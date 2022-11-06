Sponsorship sought for roundabouts around Waterford

Sponsorship is being sought for roundabouts in Waterford city and county to enhance the built environment.

Waterford City & County Council is implementing a scheme for the sponsorship of roundabouts around the city and county.

The Council is seeking to engage with businesses and organisations who wish to enhance the city and county’s built environment while benefiting from advertising opportunities being offered on selected roundabouts.

The latest tender relates to roundabouts on public roads in the Dungarvan area.

The roundabouts are located on the N25 Dungarvan Bypass and one roundabout on the R675 Coast Road at Ballinroad.

The sponsorship duration will be for a period of five years commencing in January 2023.

The latest date for receipt of communications in connection with this tender is: 4:00pm on Friday, 11th November 2022.

Closing date for receipt of completed tenders is: 4:00pm on Friday, 18th November 2022.

Communications in connection with the Tender or requests for clarification should be addressed to: Anthony Russell, Administrative Officer, Environment Department, Waterford City & County Council, Civic Offices, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. E-mail: arussell@waterfordcouncil.ie

All queries and resulting replies will be posted on the Council’s website.