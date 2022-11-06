Search

06 Nov 2022

Sponsorship sought for roundabouts around Waterford

Sponsorship sought for roundabouts around Waterford

Reporter:

David Power

06 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Sponsorship is being sought for roundabouts in Waterford city and county to enhance the built environment. 

Waterford City & County Council is implementing a scheme for the sponsorship of roundabouts around the city and county. 

The Council is seeking to engage with businesses and organisations who wish to enhance the city and county’s built environment while benefiting from advertising opportunities being offered on selected roundabouts.

The latest tender relates to roundabouts on public roads in the Dungarvan area.

The roundabouts are located on the N25 Dungarvan Bypass and one roundabout on the R675 Coast Road at Ballinroad.

The sponsorship duration will be for a period of five years commencing in January 2023.

The latest date for receipt of communications in connection with this tender is: 4:00pm on Friday, 11th November 2022.

Closing date for receipt of completed tenders is: 4:00pm on Friday, 18th November 2022.

Communications in connection with the Tender or requests for clarification should be addressed to: Anthony Russell, Administrative Officer, Environment Department, Waterford City & County Council, Civic Offices, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. E-mail: arussell@waterfordcouncil.ie

The latest date for receipt of communications in connection with this tender is: 4:00pm on Friday, 11th November 2022.  

All queries and resulting replies will be posted on the Council’s website.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media