WATERFORD WEATHER: Status Yellow alert forecasts damaging winds of up to 110km/h

A Status Yellow wind warning has been announced for Waterford today (November 7).
According to Met Éireann, very strong and gusty southerly winds are to be expected across the day, with damaging gusts of up to 110km/h possible.
The warning - which is in place from 11am until 9pm tonight - also covers Cork, Kerry, Wexford and Wicklow.
Clear spells and scattered showers can be expected later tonight, some turning heavy or thundery.
Lowest temperatures will be between 5 to 9 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.