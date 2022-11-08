WATERFORD WEATHER: Scattered thundery showers with sunny spells

Today (November 8) will be fresh and breezy with sunny spells and scattered heavy or thundery showers.
Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.
Showers will continue tonight, easing slightly and gradually becoming more confined to the western half of the country.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
