IN PICTURES: Ballygunner brush aside Kilruane MacDonaghs in Munster Championship

Waterford club hurling champions Ballygunner laid down a marker in Sunday's Munster Club Senior Hurling Quarter-final with an emphatic victory over Kilruane MacDonaghs.
The nine-in-a-row Déise champs defeated the Tipperary title-holders by 17 points on a scoreline of 4-19 to 0-14 at Walsh Park.
Ballygunner now face Limerick's Na Piarsaigh in the provincial semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in two weeks' time.
Recap on Sunday's dominant win by using the '>' ARROW at the top of the article!
