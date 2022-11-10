MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v UCD

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC take on UCD in the promotion/relegation decider at Richmond Park on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Waterford are one game away from the League of Ireland Premier Division following their First Division playoff final victory over Galway United last week.
Junior Quitirna (X2) and Wassim Aouachria netted for the Blues to send them through to tomorrow's do-or-die encounter against the Students.
Danny Searle will look to Player of the Year nominee Phoenix Patterson to provide the spark for his side as Waterford target a return to the top flight.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 22
Junior Quitirna - 12
Wassim Aouachria - 11
Louis Britton - 10
Shane Griffin - 7
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 4
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Raúl Uche - 2
Richard Taylor - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at Richmond Park on Friday, November 11. The game will also be live on LOITV
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 13/8
Draw 21/10
UCD 7/5
