Derelict buildings in Waterford town to get 'new lease of life' thanks to €5m funding

Over €5 million has been allocated for the regeneration of derelict buildings in a Waterford town.

It's part of a total €115 million package announced today (November 10) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, to give "a new lease of life" to vacant, disused and derelict buildings in rural towns across Ireland.

Successful projects - funded as part of Our Rural Future - will focus on combatting vacancy and dereliction by regenerating iconic town centre buildings including old courthouses, creameries, hotels, churches, banks and schools.

Funding will also go towards the development of town parks, pedestrian areas and outdoor dining zones.

Speaking about the news in Cappoquin, Co Waterford, Minister Humphreys said, "We are all familiar with historic old buildings in our local towns which have lay vacant for far too long. In many cases, these are old courthouses or churches of real historical significance and heritage value. These are iconic buildings in our town centres and I don’t want to see them lying idle, falling into disrepair or becoming dilapidated eyesores.

"The funding I am announcing today will help redevelop these buildings and give them new purpose as community & cultural facilities, libraries, co-working hubs, enterprise and tourism hubs and of course like here in Cappoquin, they can even become new homes.”

Funding of just over €5 million is being provided to convert three derelict town centre buildings in Cappoquin including a former hotel, pub and department store into residential accommodation.

The Cappoquin Regeneration Project will also [ensure] the development of ‘over the shop’ living accommodation in the town centre as well as the renovation of three historic town houses on the main street.

The full list of projects is available to view here.