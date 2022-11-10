Search

10 Nov 2022

Derelict buildings in Waterford town to get 'new lease of life' thanks to €5m funding

Derelict buildings in Waterford town to get 'new lease of life' thanks to €5m funding

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

10 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Over €5 million has been allocated for the regeneration of derelict buildings in a Waterford town. 

It's part of a total €115 million package announced today (November 10) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, to give "a new lease of life" to vacant, disused and derelict buildings in rural towns across Ireland. 

Successful projects - funded as part of Our Rural Future - will focus on combatting vacancy and dereliction by regenerating iconic town centre buildings including old courthouses, creameries, hotels, churches, banks and schools. 

Funding will also go towards the development of town parks, pedestrian areas and outdoor dining zones. 

Speaking about the news in Cappoquin, Co Waterford, Minister Humphreys said, "We are all familiar with historic old buildings in our local towns which have lay vacant for far too long. In many cases, these are old courthouses or churches of real historical significance and heritage value. These are iconic buildings in our town centres and I don’t want to see them lying idle, falling into disrepair or becoming dilapidated eyesores.

"The funding I am announcing today will help redevelop these buildings and give them new purpose as community & cultural facilities, libraries, co-working hubs, enterprise and tourism hubs and of course like here in Cappoquin, they can even become new homes.” 

Funding of just over €5 million is being provided to convert three derelict town centre buildings in Cappoquin including a former hotel, pub and department store into residential accommodation.  

The Cappoquin Regeneration Project will also [ensure] the development of ‘over the shop’ living accommodation in the town centre as well as the renovation of three historic town houses on the main street. 

The full list of projects is available to view here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media