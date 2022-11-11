Search

11 Nov 2022

People from war-torn countries including Ukraine to perform at Waterford poetry event

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

11 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

People from war-torn countries including Ukraine and Afghanistan will perform poetry at an event in Waterford next week. 

The event - called the Peace Poetry Performance - will take place on Tuesday November 15 at The Quakers Meeting House, with refugees and local poets showcasing work on the night. 

It's the second such event hosted by the Quaker community, the first of which was held earlier this year in Lismore Cathedral to acclaim. 

Poets will read a selection of famous poems of war on Tuesday plus their own poems of peace and readings from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Palestine and other countries torn apart by war. 

Poetry Peace Performance was reportedly inspired in part by a poem written by the father of an Afghan, Khatera Walwaligi, who lives in Waterford. Her mother and youngest sister, plus other family members, died in a car bomb meant for her father, who was a high-profile human rights activist in Afghanistan working alongside the UN. 

He subsequently died during the evacuation of Afghanistan last August. 

Salal Dayed, who lives in Cappoquin, will read an excerpt from her recently launched book, 'Escape from War to Live in Peace', detailing the hazardous six-year journey from war in Syria to find peace in Ireland. 

Musician and poet, Mo O'Connor, will also play performance peace music accompanied by guitarist Bren O'Ruaidh on the night.  

Although entrance is free, donations are welcome to support the family of Ms Walwaligi, who are in hiding in Afghanistan trying to escape from Taliban persecution. 

The event takes place at 7.30pm. 

