Waterford Gardaí renew public appeal to find missing teenager

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old missing for three days.
Jimmy (James) Reynolds - described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and blue eyes - is missing from Cappoquin, County Waterford since Wednesday November 9.
When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit.
Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
