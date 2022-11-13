New Waterford senior camogie manager named

Seán Power confirmed as Waterford senior camogie manager. PIC: Sportsfile
Seán Power has been announced as the Waterford senior camogie manager for the forthcoming season.
Power has a wealth of experience managing Déise sides and has guided his teams to glory while in charge - winning the All-Ireland minor hurling championship with Waterford in 2013 and the All-Ireland U21 title in 2016.
The Waterford camogie team reached their first All-Ireland semi-final in 63 years last season and Power will aim to build on that next year.
We are delighted to confirm that Sean Power has been ratified as our new Senior Co. Manager. A proud Deise man Sean, brings a wealth of experience & success to Waterford Camogie having managed Minor and U21 All Ireland winning hurling teams.— Waterford Camogie (@deisecamogie) November 1, 2022
Welcome aboard Sean.@tomasmcc pic.twitter.com/4Y144hIB1M
