Waterford house damaged in suspected petrol incident

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a criminal damage incident at a house in Ardmore Park over the weekend.
In the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 2.30am an accelerant believed to be petrol, was thrown through the window of the house causing damage to the window and items in the front room.
Gardaí and fire brigade attended the scene and gardaí confirmed that thankfully no one was injured.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that an arrest has been made in this case.
"We are looking for anyone who heard or saw anything relating to this incident to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300," the spokesperson said.
