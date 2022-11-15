Warning from Waterford gardaí over thefts from cars

Gardaí in Waterford have issued a warning to car owners about locking their cars as thefts from unlocked cars are on the rise.
"We have seen an increase in the a number of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the city and we would remind people to double check that the doors are locked and do not leave any valuables in your vehicles," a garda spokesperson said.
They have also urged homeowners to be vigilant on security due to an expected rise in house burglaries around this time of year.
"We would also like to remind people to review their security of their homes as we see an increase in burglaries at this time.
"Check your back doors and windows as over 40% of burglaries occur through the rear of the house through poorly secured or unlocked doors and windows," the garda spokesperson added.
