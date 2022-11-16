PROPERTY WATCH: Four bed fixer-upper with garden in Waterford City for just €145k

A four bed fixer-upper with a spacious garden is up for sale in Waterford City Centre for just €145,000.
The mid-terrace property is conveniently situated in the heart of the city on Manor Street within a few minutes of The People's Park and all amenities.
Accommodation comprises of entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/diner and bathroom on the ground floor, two spacious bedrooms on the first floor and two more on the second floor.
