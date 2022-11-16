Waterford farmer fined €3,000 for dumping septic tank waste in stream

A Waterford farmer has been fined for dumping septic tank waste into a stream.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the farmer was fined €3,000 with further costs of €720 in Waterford District Court after inspectors discovered he had emptied waste from a septic tank into a stream on his land.
The farmer pled guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity.
The incident was also cross reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which resulted in the farmer being penalised 20% of his farm payments.
Septic tank owners are reminded on the requirement to use an authorised waste collector to empty their septic tanks.
Always ask to see a copy of their permit or check it at the National Waste Collection Permit Office at www.nwcpo.ie.
