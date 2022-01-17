Director of Waterford based company is appointed new role

Paul Neill, Director of Generic Products for Teva Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed to the role of Vice-Chairperson for Medicines for Ireland (MFI).

Newly appointed Vice-Chairperson, Paul Neill is Director of Generic Medicines for Waterford based Teva Pharmaceuticals, (the largest supplier of prescription medicines to the State) and has experience working in the pharmaceutical sector in Ireland for almost twenty years.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ireland has a large manufacturing plant in Waterford Industrial Park including an onsite research and development centre which focuses on the production and development of respiratory products.

Since its foundation in 2016, Medicines for Ireland has been promoting the benefits of the increased use of generic and biosimilar medicines in Ireland.

The organisation’s core objective is to improve the way Ireland procures and supplies medicines, in order to expand patient access to affordable, life-saving, and life-enhancing treatment.

“As we look to the future, Medicines for Ireland will continue to engage with the Minister for Health, the Department of Health, the HSE, and Government on key issues, especially on expanding access and usage of generic and biosimilar medicines.

"In Ireland, we continue to remain well below what is the norm in most other European States, and while much progress has been made, much more can be done in this area,” said Mr Neill.

In recent weeks MFI made a significant contribution to the Framework Agreements on Pricing and Supply of Medicines 2021-2025, agreed with the Department of Health, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the HSE.

The new Framework Agreement on the supply and pricing of non-originator, generic, biosimilar, and hybrid medicines announced by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly in mid-December is estimated to reduce the State spend on medicines by up to €700 million, while dramatically improving access to innovative new medicines for patients nationwide.

Mr Neill concluded: “I look forward to taking on a leading role at Medicines for Ireland, ensuring that Ireland’s approach to medicines serves the best interests of patients, their healthcare professionals, and the state."