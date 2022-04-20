IRELAND WEATHER: Mostly dry today with some light rain expected in places
Fog in the midlands will gradually clear this morning. Mostly dry and bright elsewhere other than a few mist patches.
Cloudier though on western fringes, and this will gradually extend over the western half of the country, bringing patchy light rain or drizzle to west Connacht and west Munster, mostly in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast breezes.
Mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle, predominantly along western coasts. Some clear spells too, the best of which will be in the east. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, locally lower, in light to moderate southeasterly or variable winds.
Mainly dry & bright ️at first today, with fog️ clearing through the morning.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 20, 2022
Cloud☁️ will build from the west today, bringing rain️ to Atlantic coastal counties by the afternoon.
Highs️ 12 to 16°C
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/G4feon2TOe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.