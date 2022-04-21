IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly dry today with hazy sunshine and possible scattered showers in places
This morning will be dry for most with sunny spells but it will be cloudier in the southwest with patchy rain and drizzle.
The rain will clear by afternoon, leaving hazy sunny spells and isolated showers for the rest of the day. A few heavy showers are possible in the west this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh east to southeast breeze.
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just a few light showers in the south and southwest. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.
