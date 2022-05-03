IRELAND WEATHER: Mainly cloudy today with patches of rain expected
Any lingering patches or mist or fog will continue to clear. Overall mostly cloudy with patchy rain or showers and just a few limited sunny intervals.
Rain and drizzle in the west and northwest this afternoon will become more persistent by evening time. Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. West to southwest breezes mostly light but fresh at times along the northwest coast.
Mostly cloudy with patchy rain or showers at times☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2022
Rain & drizzle in the west & northwest this afternoon will become more persistent by evening️
Mild and humid with top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees️ pic.twitter.com/ewfOiaJEAs
Staying mostly cloudy tonight, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. A few heavier bursts possible in the north. Misty with some hill and coastal fog too. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes, but fresh at times along the west and northwest coast.
